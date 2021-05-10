Palampur: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the state, Congress Member Legislative Assembly, Palampur, Ashish Butail has offered to convert his commercial property into Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre.

Stepping forward to help support to battle the pandemic, Butail has written to the Deputy Commissioner Palampur expressing his desire to help in easing the burden on Government Civil Hospital, Palampur.

Butail, has been regularly visiting Civil Hospital Palampur to facilitate home isolation and transfer of Covid-19 patients to tertiary health centres.

Based on the feedback during these visits to the hospital, he observed that 100 to 125 people are being tested for Covid-19 (RT PCR) and also there are around 300 people for Covid-19 vaccination on daily basis, which often leads to overcrowding, while waiting for turn. This leaves several non-infected people, waiting in the line and others visiting to the hospital for other reasons vulnerable infection.

To save risking the lives of the people, there is need to shift both the testing and vaccination facility in more open spaces, Butail has offered to provide the premises of his banquet hall ‘Villa Camellia’ near tea factory Palampur for testing and vaccination.

The venue has ample of parking space, equipped with internet facility.

He even has assured the administration of providing manpower as well, as some volunteers are ready to work for registration and sanitization.