Shimla: Congress party will ensure development in Palampur, said local MLA and State Congress general secretary Ashish Butail, adding that the previous developmental works undertaken by the party will help win the civic body elections.

Congress had played a vital role in the progress and development of the area, whereas nothing new has been initiated by the present state government, said Butail, while talking to media persons at Palampur on Tuesday.

Jai Ram Thakur led the BJP government in the last three years had done nothing more than just laying foundation stones in Palampur, the construction work has still not started, he added.

Veteran Congress leader and former speaker Vidhan Sabha BBL Butail was also present.

“We have many public issues to raise including anti-people policies, corruption during the time of Covid-19 and unemployment. A beginning will be made by the people of the Palampur in the municipal election to give a befitting reply to the BJP-led government for their three years of mis-rule,” said Butail.

He said, the incumbent state government has overburdened the people of Palampur municipal committee as the tax has been increased from 9.5 to 12 percent by the present government, he said.

Now, BJP is trying to mislead the people of being pro-people, especially the people of the newly merged rural areas and claiming that any tax will not be charged from them in the next three years, he added.

Congress will exempt taxes for the next five years, extending it further, until basic facilities are not made available in these areas, he promised.

He further assured that any decision will neither be taken or imposed on the people without taking the people of the area into confidence.

He along with all the 15 candidates appealed to the voters of Palampur to cast their vote in favour of Congress party.

The BJP party workers are taking credit of upgrading Palampur municipal committee to a municipal corporation, however they could have also raised the issue of declaring it into a district.

Palampur is the first municipal corporation which is not in a district headquarter, unlike other newly formed municipal corporations like Solan and Mandi.

BJP is both in the centre and state and the state government could have easily taken up the issue of the people to declare it as a district.

BJP wants to win the elections by misuse of power, muscle and money power, he alleged, adding that apprehending all this they have already urged the election commission to take note of it.

“The issue of making bogus vote by BJP to win the elections, has already been taken up by us with the election commission after which the commission has taken cognizance of the matter,” he stated.