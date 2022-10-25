Shimla: The air quality of the state was severely affected on Diwali day as the average state Air Quality Index (AQI) went to 97 from 60.

According to the data, industrial hub Baddi in Solan district recorded 157 AQI, worst in the state. AQI in Baddi was 109 on October 23, the day before Diwali. The average AQI in Baddi is 122.

Dharamshala, the winter capital of the state witnessed 127 AQI, the second worst in the state followed by Paonta Sahib in the Sirmour district which recorded 123 AQI.

AQI in Nalagarh was 111, 95 in Una, 85 in Parwanoo, 65 in Manali and 63 in Sunder Nagar, District Mandi

The air quality in the state’s capital Shimla was not much affected. AQI in Shimla was 35, which is considered good. However, AQI in Shimla was 25 on October 23.

Overall, AQI in the state was satisfactory. AQI above 400 is considered severe while AQI between 301-400 is considered poor. AQI between 201-300 is considered poor, between 101-200 is considered moderate, between 51-100 is considered satisfactory and AQI between 0-50 is considered good.