Palampur: Palampur MLA Ashish Butail has blamed the state government for neglecting the Palampur Civil Hospital.

Butail, while addressing media here on Sunday, said the many important posts in the hospital were lying vacant for a long and despite raising the issue with Chief Minister and state assembly, nothing has been initiated.

Ashish Butail elaborated that post of a paediatrician was vacant for the past one year, and over a dozen posts of paramedical staff, two posts of operation theatre assistant were also lying vacant.

Butail further said in the absence of necessary staff and non-functional of important medical machinery, the health services in the Palampur Civil hospital has degraded and caused inconvenience to the local people.