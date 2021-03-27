Palampur: A major setback for the Congress party, returning officer for the Palampur MC elections on Friday rejected nomination of two Congress candidates.

As per report, nomination of former president of the Palampur MC Radha Sood and Onkar Chand from ward number 4 were rejected.

Palampur SDM-cum-returning officer clarified that the BJP had raised objection to nominations of Radha Sood and Onkar Chand on the plea that they had encroached upon government land. The allegations filed were found true, returning officer confirmed.

Congress party has blamed BJP for pressurizing the returning officers who rejected papers of Congress candidates.

Congress Palampur MLA Ashish Butail has announced to challenge the rejection of nomination papers Congress candidates and decided to move to the court.

Butail has accused BJP of influencing the election. Congress leader said that covering candidates would replace the candidates whose nomination was rejected and the party would contest all 15 wards of Palampur Municipal Corporation.