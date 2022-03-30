Shimla: Shimla (Rural) Legislator and son of late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh along with nine other Congress leaders have been booked for raising slogans at the Ridge, Shimla during Tiranga Yatra.

Apart from Singh, the case has been registered against Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Yadopati Thakur, National Students Union of India (NSUI) State President Chattar Singh Thakur, Rahul Mehra, Amit Thakur, Dinesh Chopra, Deepak Khurana Virendra Banshtu and Rahul Chauhan.

According to police, the party workers were stopped near CTO by police personnel who told them that sloganeering beyond CTO is prohibited, but the party workers proceeded to raise slogans and left towards the Ridge without listening to the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said that a case under sections 143 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.

Congress under the leadership of Vikramaditya Singh carried out a Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday in response to the threat of the US-based secessionist group Sikh For Justice (SFJ).

President, SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to hoist the Khalistani flag in the state’s capital after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur banned vehicles coming from Punjab having pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other banned flags and symbols.

The controversy started when videos of several vehicles coming from Punjab were allegedly stopped by Himachal Pradesh police for hoisting banned flags and pictures.