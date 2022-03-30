Shimla: Considering the services being rendered by the Defence Forces in difficult conditions in the state and also keeping in view their request, the state government has decided to charge all Defence Establishments within the state at domestic rates against the Bulk supply rates being charged earlier.

Commercial establishments within the Defence Cantonment area will be charged at commercial rates.

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) has issued the Tariff Order containing tariffs for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for FY 2022-23.

The state government has announced subsidized rates of 30 paise per unit for Agriculture Consumers, free electricity for Domestic Consumers having monthly consumption of up to 60 units.

Such consumers who have consumed up to 60 units per month will not be paying any bills. Further, the subsidized rate of Rs. 1 per unit shall be for Domestic Consumers having monthly consumption up to 125 units.

All “Gau Sadans and Cow Sanctuaries” registered with Gau Sewa Ayog will be charged at agriculture rates of 30 paise per unit as against the domestic tariff being charged earlier.

The commission has not increased the tariff of the industrial sector for the third consecutive year.

Further, the Commission has approved a separate tariff category for Electric Vehicle charging stations in the tariff schedule. The tariff for the supply of electricity to these EV Charging Stations will be on a single part tariff basis and has been kept below the Average Cost of Supply.

In view of the implementation of smart prepaid meters across various consumer categories, the Commission has approved a three per cent rebate on Energy Charge for consumers availing of the prepaid metering facility.