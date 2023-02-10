New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday and demanded to release the of Rs. 340 crores for the project.

The Phina Singh Irrigation Project was started at an initial cost of ₹204 crore in 2011 and now its cost has escalated to ₹646 crore.

Agnihotri also demanded the Union Minister provide budgetary assistance for an effective and sustainable irrigation network in the state to give impetus to farming. He apprised that there is a need to strengthen the irrigation network as a large area is still deprived of Irrigation facilities. He also advocated for allocating special budget for the construction of tube wells.

Deputy Chief Minister also raised the issue of tapping the water from Pong and BBMB reservoirs with the Union Minister. He said that about ₹1200 crore is also needed for the drinking water supply sector in the state.

Agnihotri said that a road map was in the pipeline for ensuring an effective and sustainable irrigation network in the state. A joint meeting of the officers of the state Jal Shakti Vibhag and Jal Shakti Ministry has also proposed to shape the road map in accordance with the requirements and existing problems being faced.

He also demanded budgetary provisions for ongoing and upcoming sewerage schemes so that the timely completion of projects could be ensured.

Deputy Chief Minister specifically took up the issue of the Beet Irrigation Project with the Union Minister and urged to accord sanction to this ₹75 crores ambitious project.