Mandi: Three policemen sustained injuries after they were attacked in Kotla village in Jogindernagar of district Mandi.

The injured have been identified as Sub Inspector Hem Raj Saini, Head Constables Kamlesh Kumar and Nirmal Patial.

According to the reports, the policemen along with the officials of the Revenue Department had gone to Chimnu village to resolve a land dispute on the orders of the court. When the police reached there, the two sides started fighting and in the heat of the moment, they also pelted stones at the police personnel. As a result, Hem Raj sustained serious injuries to his head and arm.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Langna for treatment from where Hem Raj was referred to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Padhar Lokinder Negi confirmed the report and said that the matter has now been resolved and the situation is under control. He said that police have arrested the main accused Chamaru Ram along with six others and a case under sections 307 and 353 has been filed against them.