20 per cent Panchayat Secretaries seats to fill from Silai Teachers

Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister announced to constitute Committee to frame a policy for regularizing of services of Silai Adhiyapika (Tailoring Teachers).

The Chief Minister, while addressing the delegation of Silai-Kataye Adhiyapika at Oak Over here on Sunday, announced that a committee would be constituted to look into the matter of re-designating the Silai Adhiyapika.

Earlier, the state movement has increased the honorarium of Silai Adhiyapika by Rs. 900 per month to Rs. 7950 per month.

CM Jai Ram Thakur also assured to fill 20 per cent of the seats of Panchayat Secretaries amongst the Silai Teachers, for which notification would be issued soon.

