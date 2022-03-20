Mandi: National convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and newly appointed Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Maan will be visiting Mandi for a roadshow on April 6.

After securing a landslide victory in Punjab legislative assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party is now eying to do the same in Himachal Pradesh. For this, the party has intensified its membership campaign in the state.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday reached Mandi to review the preparations for the upcoming roadshow. He also met several big leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress at Mandi. Jain also had a review meeting with party office-bearers and workers.

Jain said that the party is looking for honest and hardworking leaders. He said that many big leaders of BJP and Congress are in contact with him.

Meanwhile, AAP State’s spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said that the party will soon announce its candidates for all 41 wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation.