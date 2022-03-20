Shimla: Under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, as many as 28,535 persons have been benefited since 2018.

As per an official communique, from January 2018 till February 2022 about 28,535 persons have benefited from CMRF with a disbursement of Rs. 69,39,86,378 to deserving persons for emergencies.

In the financial year, 2019-20 about 6,413 needy persons were given Rs. 15,21,24,419, in the year 2020-21 as many as 7,371 persons were provided financial assistance of Rs. 17,23,09,008 and in the financial year 2021-22, till date 7,273 persons were benefitted with Rs. 16,03,61,600 through this fund.

The CM Relief Funds have received a sum of Rs. 46,99,13,882 as donations during the last three years from individuals, corporate bodies and organizations for human causes.

Contributions towards the Fund can be made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Himachal Pradesh Shimla-171002 through cheque, bank draft, cash or electronic transfer to H.P. State Cooperative Bank A/c No. 4060100315 (IFSC Code YESB0HPB406).

The Contributions are fully exempted from Income Tax under section 80-G of Income Tax Act and the fund’s PAN No. is AABTC5563B and one can also transfer the donation amount in HDFC account number i.e., 50200044568563.

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is granted at the discretion of the Chief Minister for humanitarian purposes. This fund is also granted to poor but brilliant students pursuing technical or professional studies.