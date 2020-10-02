Shimla: Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state leaders and people from different walks of life offered floral tributes on memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri on their birth anniversary.

On the occasion, the Governor said that Mahatma Gandhi had established the ideals in his life of adopting truth, non-violence and religion. He had only one message in his Swaraj movement and that was Swadeshi, Ram Rajya and Rural Development, the governor further added.

Chief Minister, after offering tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri termed him as an apostle of simplicity, peace and harmony.