Mandi: War of word between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh intensified over the claims of development in the Mandi district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the public meeting after the inauguration of Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway, blamed Kaul Singh Thakur for misleading the people in the matter of development. CM said

“It seems that Kaul Singh Thakur has developed a phobia regarding the present Government and the developmental history it has created during the last four years.”

The Chief Minister termed the Congress leader Kaul Singh a liar and asked Drang BJP MLA Jawahar Thakur, who had defeated Kaul Singh in the 2017 election, to host a visit of Congress leader in the constituency to show him the development works of last four years.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kaul Singh has advised Chief Minister to control his language. He said, “I am hurt by the Chief Minister’s comments. He should control his language.”

Accusing Chief Minister of biased over development, Kaul Singh Thakur claimed that the CM has diverted funds for his home segment Seraj and neglected the other regions. He claimed that the CM was wrong about taking claims of projects and even 41 projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister in the Drang constituency were approved during the previous Congress regime.