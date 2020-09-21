Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Shyama Sharma has passed away at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday.

Shyama Sharma, 72, was unwell for the past few days and earlier today she was referred to PGI Chandigarh. She was also tested from Coronavirus.

Three times MLA and State Minister Shyama Sharma was born in 1948 at Sarog Tikkar (Sarahan) Village of District Sirmaur. She was jailed during the Emergency.

Shyama Sharma was elected from Nahan Vidhan Sabha Constituency for the first time in 1977 and served as State Minister. She was re-elected to State Vidhan Sabha in 1982 and 1990.

She had also served as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board.

Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Former State CM Shanta Kumar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president and MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP State chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap among others expressed grief over her demise.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya in his condolence message said that Shyama Sharma will always be remembered for her impeccable service and indelible contribution to the State. In his condolence message, Chief Minister said that demise of Shyama Sharma has caused void in political and social sector.