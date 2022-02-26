Shimla: In a major breakthrough in the fraud case registered on 15 February, the Shimla police has nabbed accused Balamurgan Pahupathy from Perambur in Chennai.

Balamurgan Pahupathy is accused of cheating a firm at Panthaghatti in Shimla to the tune of Rs. 36 lakhs.

Fraud accused arrested from Chennai pic.twitter.com/236VuVtMCb — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) February 26, 2022

After cheating the victims accused Balamurgan was absconding and a team of Shimla police nabbed him in Chennai.

As per the investigation accused had listed several fake companies on Indian Mart as suppliers of DI pipes to con contractors and business agencies across India.

The accused also has a theft case registered against him in Chennai and is also wanted in the fraud cases by the Karnataka police.

The accused had been brought to Shimla and the police further investigating the case.