Meesho to set up satellite offices based on employee requirements; Workation in Shimla, Manali and Goa

Bengaluru: Meesho, India’s fastest growing internet commerce company, on Monday announced a first-of-its-kind Boundaryless Workplace Model. By decentralizing the workplace, Meesho is giving its employees the power to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice.

Based on employee demand, Meesho will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density.

“Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do,” said Ashish Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho and further added “We have studied multiple futures of work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. Ashish speculated that the Meesho model would give the opportunity to talented professionals to build for Bharat.

With a focus on seamless employee experience, Meesho will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools. Providing ample opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in person, the company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Shimla, Manali and Goa as well.

Meesho has been at the forefront of introducing progressive employee-friendly practices like the 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, gender reassignment leave and the 10-day reset and recharge policy. The latest initiative furthers the company’s efforts to reimagine conventional workplace dynamics.