Avalanche warning issued for higher hills

Shimla: At least three persons were injured in Batnal near Narkanda, 60 kilometres away from Shimla after their vehicle was hit by an avalanche.

All of them were residents of Kumarsain district Shimla.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday when they were on their way to Thanedhar when an avalanche hit their vehicle due to which their vehicle plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Today an information was received at PP Narkanda at about 1:30 pm that a vehicle was stuck in an avalanche near Batnal, Narkanda. All persons have been rescused by the Police team. They have minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/cKFbYq87nX — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, snowfall in higher hills and rainfall in other parts of the state is expected to continue till February 26.

Defence Geo-Informatic Research Establishment, Manali has issued a warning of the avalanche in higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur districts.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kullu Ashutosh Garg said has advised the tourists as well as the local residents to stay away from snow prone areas.

Many places in the Lahaul-Spiti district witnessed avalanches on Wednesday after receiving heavy snowfall.

