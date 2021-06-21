Politicians, residents and universities participate in International Day of Yoga

Shimla: On the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga, politicians, residents, universities across the state performed Yoga to mark the day.

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state ministers and residents gathered to perform Yoga at Peterhof in Shimla.

Chief Minister said that International Day of Yoga-2021, was being observed with the theme ‘Yoga for well-being’, was much relevant in the prevalent times of corona pandemic.

“Yoga not only keeps human physically and mentally fit but also go a long way in maintaining balance between body and soul,” CM added.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी ने"अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस" पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दी।



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने कहा कि इस विशेष दिवस पर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों से आग्रह करता हूं कि शारीरिक और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के लिए योग को अपनी दिनचर्या का अनिवार्य हिस्सा बनाएं। pic.twitter.com/uN97XQWY2X — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) June 21, 2021

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal shared a video while performing Pranayam at his Hamirpur home. He advised everyone to practice Yoda on daily basis and make it a part of daily routine.

Private universities also celebrated the International Day of Yoga at their campuses.

Solan Bases Shoolini University organised a one-hour Yoga practice session at its campus where Major General Atul Kaushik, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission was the chief guest.

Waknaghat situated Bahra University also celebrates International Yoga Day. University’s students and staff connected virtually and performed Surya Namaskar and few Yoga Asans with chanting of mantras.

Residents also performed Yoga is most part of the state.

Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, and Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of… Posted by Vikram Mehta on Monday, June 21, 2021

One such citizen Raman Sharma also shared an inspirational quote “We don’t have much time to improve the nation but have enough time to improve ourselves. Be patient and improve yourself by YOGA… The right step to take the nation towards betterment.”