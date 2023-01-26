Shimla: The Hindustan-Tibet Highway was blocked on Thursday after an avalanche struck at Tinku nullah in Pooh of Kinnaur, according to officials.

Efforts are being made to reopen National Highway; officials added.

Another avalanche is reported in Pangi of Chamba district. As per report, two villages of Mindhal panchayat – Dadwas and Mindhal have been completely cut off from the Killar. Avalanche hit on Thursday morning at 11:00 am at Aasan nullah.

Several parts of the state have received light snowfalls in the upper region which has stopped vehicular movement on 256 roads, including four national highways. As per the report, National Highway (NH) 3 near Rohtang Pass, NH 305 near Jalori Pass, NH 505 from Gramphu to Lossar and NH 5 in Pooh were closed due to snowfall.

137 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, 53 in Chamba, 33 in Kullu, 13 in Shimla, 6 in Sirmaur and 5 in Kinnaur and Mandi each.

The Met Dept has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain and snow at isolated places over mid and high hills and thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm in the plains, low and mid-hills on January 29 and 30.