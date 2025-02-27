Shimla: The Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) has issued an avalanche warning for four districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Kullu. The alert warns of medium-danger level avalanches in areas above 7,546 feet, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

According to officials, heavy snowfall over the past week has solidified into ice, increasing the risk of fresh snow sliding over it and triggering avalanches. While residential areas are reportedly safe from direct impact, local authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Avalanche Advisory – Lahaul & Spiti Police



Date: 27-02-2025



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for Thunderstorms and Heavy snowfall in LahaulSpiti and surrounding areas. Due to these weather conditions, pic.twitter.com/chd1gd0pbl — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) February 27, 2025

District Disaster Management confirmed that the administration has alerted residents following the DGRE warning. Due to continuous snowfall over the past 48 hours, power supply has been disrupted in 90 percent of the villages in Lahaul-Spiti. In response to the worsening weather conditions and avalanche threats, the district administration has declared a holiday in all educational institutions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has disrupted road connectivity. Traffic on NH-3 between Keylong and Manali through Atal Tunnel Rohtang remains blocked, and NH-305 via Jalori Pass is also affected. The closure of Atal Tunnel Rohtang has led to Lahaul being cut off from Manali, further complicating the situation. Authorities are closely monitoring the conditions and working to restore essential services.