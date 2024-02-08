Shimla – In a remarkable recognition of his leadership and commitment, Inspector Vijay Kumar of the Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra has been appointed as the State Icon of the HP State Election Department. The announcement was made to leverage the influence and popularity of Inspector Vijay Kumar and the orchestra to promote Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SWEEP) related activities and encourage citizen participation in the electoral process.

SVEEP is the flagship program of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. Since 2009, we have been working towards preparing India’s electors and equipping them with basic knowledge related to the electoral process.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, a key figure in the acclaimed ‘Harmony of the Pines’ orchestra, has been a driving force in elevating the cultural significance of the Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra beyond its musical prowess. The orchestra is widely known nationally for its captivating performances and has gained recognition not only for its musical excellence but also for its role as a cultural ambassador.

The Directorate General of Police in Himachal Pradesh, along with all ranks, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Inspector Vijay Kumar for being appointed as the State Icon of the HP State Election Department. The recognition comes as a testament to his dedication to both the police force and the cultural enrichment of the region.

DGP-HP & All Ranks congratulate Inspector Vijay Kumar, Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra for being appointed as #STATE #ICON of HP State Election Department to propogate #SWEEP related activities and motivate citizens to participate in Electoral Process.#Elections #HPPolice pic.twitter.com/ekIRQiI3r6 — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) February 8, 2024

The ‘Harmony of the Pines’ orchestra, originally formed in 1996 with seven members, has evolved into a symbol of musical brilliance and cultural pride. Initially conceived to alleviate stress within the police force, the orchestra’s exceptional talent has propelled them to national and international stages. Notably, Inspector Vijay Kumar and the orchestra showcased their talents at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and became finalists on Colours TV’s ‘Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan.’

The orchestra’s cultural significance extends beyond musical performances. In recognition of their impact, the Police Orchestra was also appointed as brand ambassadors for the Election Commission of India, further solidifying their status as icons with cultural importance.

The ‘Harmony of the Pines’ orchestra achieved a historic milestone when they were featured on an Indian Postal Stamp, a rare tribute reserved for icons of national importance. In 2016, the Himachal Pradesh Government officially bestowed the title of “Harmony of the Pines Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra” upon them, making them the first band in India to represent the khaki uniform on national and international stages.

Inspector Vijay Kumar’s appointment as the State Icon is not only a personal achievement but also a recognition of the orchestra’s role in fostering cultural pride and promoting civic engagement in the electoral process. The Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra continues to inspire and contribute to the rich cultural tapestry of the region.