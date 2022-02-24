Shimla: In order to resolve the issues that have emerged in Himachal Pradesh Civil Services Revised Pay Rules 2022, the state government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Secretary (Finance) Akshay Sood.

The committee will examine the issues relating to the pay structure of government employees and will submit a report to the government before or by April 30.

The committee has been directed to recommend any amendments in the Revised Pay Rules 2022 and suggest the revised formulation that is to be prescribed.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Prabodh Saxena on Wednesday issued a notice regarding this matter.

Deputy Secretary (Finance) Rajendra Sharma has been appointed as Member Secretary while Additional director, Treasuries Deepak Bhardwaj and Controller Rajesh Sharma have been appointed as members of the committee.

Government employees have been as demanding the government to implement a new pay scale for a long time. Last month, the state government had implemented a new pay scale in which many discrepancies were found.