Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the first and last installment of the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. The budget, totaling Rs 10,307.59 crore, comprises Rs 7,267.41 crore allocated for State Schemes and Rs 3,040.18 crore for centrally sponsored schemes.

The Chief Minister presented the supplementary grant demands in the House, marking an increase of Rs 10,307.59 crore in the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Major allocations under the supplementary budget include Rs 3,367.76 crore for state schemes related to ways and means, overdraft, Rs 696.44 lakh for water supply and sewerage schemes, and Rs 598.71 crore for pension and other retirement benefits. Additionally, Rs 442.09 lakh has been earmarked for assistance to Himachal Road Transport Corporation, electricity subsidy, and HPPCL.

Loan raising and construction of hospitals, Himcare scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund account for Rs 372.66 crore and Rs 279.32 crore, respectively. Roads, bridges, multi-purpose buildings, and the construction of State Guest House at Dwarka, New Delhi, are allocated Rs 215.02 lakh, while Rs 110.67 crore is designated for railway projects.

Interest payments receive Rs 96.25 crore, construction of polytechnic colleges, ITIs, senior secondary schools, college buildings, and payment of salaries receive Rs 87.26 crore. Rehabilitation of disaster-affected families and reconstruction of NDRF building in Salapar have been allocated Rs 80.85 crore. The HP Shiva Project and pesticides are allotted Rs 71.18 crore, with Rs 63.87 crore for the Chief Minister’s Sukh Aashray Kosh, social security pension for women, and ex-gratia grants to dependents of deceased employees.

Other allocations include Rs 61.79 crore for the modernization of the police force, installation of CCTV cameras in police stations, and wages, Rs 57.45 lakh for the Forest Department’s Integrated Development Project and Zika Project, Rs 55.95 crore for natural disaster relief, and Rs 47.43 crore as a grant to Skill Development Corporation and implementation of the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme.

Significant provisions in the supplementary budget also include Rs 38.45 crore for pending pre-election responsibilities and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, the budget accounts for external funds received, including Rs 1,590.52 crore from NDRF for disaster management, Rs 525 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Rs 207.23 crore for compensation to Renukaji Dam evacuees, Rs 171.31 crore for the Stars Project, Rs 149.49 crore for Smart City Mission Shimla, Rs 50.70 lakh for Pradhan Mantri Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, and Rs 48.98 crore for Smart City Mission Dharamshala. Additionally, a provision of Rs 48.34 crore is made for the Central Road Fund, and Rs 45.94 crore for the National AYUSH Mission.