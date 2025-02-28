Himachal Pradesh is facing severe disruptions as heavy rains continue to unleash destruction across the state. Rising river levels, landslides, and glacier falls have triggered widespread damage, forcing authorities to issue high-alert warnings in several districts.

A cloudburst in Luai Panchayat of Chhota Bhangal, under Baijnath Sub-Division in Kangra district, has led to chaos in the region. The sudden surge of water and debris from the mountains has flooded lower areas, raising water levels dangerously. The impact has been severe, with debris entering homes and even a hospital, while four vehicles sustained heavy damage. The administration has deployed teams for relief operations and damage assessment.

Multiple glacier falls have been reported across Himachal Pradesh, disrupting transportation. In Bharmour, glacier collapses occurred in Palani Nala of Badgran Panchayat and Manda Nala of Tunda Panchayat. Meanwhile, in Kinnaur, Yangpa and Jangi Nala experienced similar incidents, with the latter completely blocking NH-5, leaving travellers stranded and halting vehicular movement.

Dharamshala has been badly hit by relentless rainfall, causing a dangerous rise in the water levels of Manuni Khad. In Khaniyara, three tippers and a JCB were caught in floodwaters, while multiple drains and ravines have overflowed, putting residents at risk. Authorities have advised people living near rivers and streams to relocate to safer areas until conditions improve.

Meanwhile, in Manjhi Khad near Gaggal, a Poklane machine working on an IT Park bridge construction got stuck due to unexpected flooding. The construction work had required deep excavation on both sides of the ravine, and the machine was trapped when water levels surged suddenly.

Manali is witnessing another crisis as snowfall-induced tree falls have damaged infrastructure. A deodar tree collapsed on the Mata Hidimba temple, damaging its roof. In Ward No. 1, two massive trees crashed onto Jupiter Hotel’s roof, prompting the hotel owner to swiftly evacuate tourists. Although no casualties were reported, four parked tourist vehicles were destroyed, and another car’s glass shattered.

Another tree fall incident near Hotel Singar damaged a house and two vehicles, while a separate case near the Beas Bridge fortunately did not result in injuries.

With rivers swelling, roads blocked, and infrastructure damaged, the administration has placed Himachal Pradesh on high alert. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety advisories issued by the authorities.

Rescue operations are underway in all affected regions, and officials are closely monitoring the evolving situation as the state braces for further challenges from nature’s fury.