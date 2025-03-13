Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to witness rain and snowfall in several areas on Thursday, with bad weather expected to persist until March 15 due to the activity of a Western Disturbance. The administration has also issued an avalanche alert for Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba districts, advising residents and travellers to exercise caution.

On Wednesday, the state experienced varied weather conditions. High-altitude areas, including Rohtang, received fresh snowfall, while icebergs were reported in Chamba and Lahaul valley. In contrast, lower regions saw a temperature rise, with Bilaspur recording 31.7°C, Una 30.5°C, Kangra 29.1°C, and Mandi 28.6°C. Shimla’s maximum temperature was recorded at 21.0°C, while Manali remained cooler at 17.0°C.

The extreme weather has also triggered avalanches in several regions. An avalanche on Kumar Road in Chamba’s Pangi Valley blocked access on Wednesday morning, while another on the Manali-Keylong Highway at Teling Nala disrupted traffic for two hours on Tuesday night. Due to continuous snowfall in higher reaches, authorities have warned of more avalanches in the coming days.

The National Disaster Authority has advised people in avalanche-prone areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. With unstable weather conditions expected to persist, residents and tourists have been urged to stay updated on official advisories and take necessary precautions.