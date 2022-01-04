Shimla: On the first day of the Covid Vaccination drive for the age group of 15-18 years, a total of 90,531 doses of COVAXIN have been administered across the State.

As per the NHM report, in district Bilaspur 3,915 were vaccinated, Chamba 5255, Hamirpur 5724, Kangra 20895, Kinnaur 423, Kullu 10804, Lahaul-Spiti 283, Mandi 14,429, Shimla 7,196, Sirmaur 8,615, Solan 5,170 and in District Una 7,822 children were given COVAXIN dose.

Sr. No District Covid Doses 1 Kangra 20,895 2 Mandi 14,429 3 Kullu 10,804 4 Sirmour 8,615 5 Una 7,822 6 Shimla 7,196 7 Hamirpur 5,724 8 Chamba 5,255 9 Solan 5,170 10 Bilaspur 3,915 11 Kinnaur 423 12 Lahaul-Spiti 283 Total: 90531

The state health department had planned 695 sessions across the State in various Schools. In Bilaspur district 21 sessions were organized, 49 in Chamba, 26 in Hamirpur, 171 in Kangra, 2 in Kinnaur, 91 in Kullu, 7 in Lahaul-Spiti, 103 in Mandi, 84 in Shimla, 63 in Sirmaur, 34 in Solan and 44 in Una respectively.

Vaccination drives were conducted at the nearby schools for all eligible children – regardless of whether they are students of that school or not – to ensure to cover all children.

He appealed to parents to encourage children to get Covid jab. Eligible children need to bring any government ID card or student ID card to the vaccination session site for registration.