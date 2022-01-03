Mandi: Covid Vaccination for 15-18 years age group has started in Himachal. State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Statewide covid-19 vaccination campaign for 15-18 years, age group, from Government Vijay Senior Secondary School (Boys) Mandi.

In Himachal Pradesh, about 3.57 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years would be administered vaccination.

As many as 4,259 educational institutions would be covered under this campaign which includes 2,801 government, 1,402 private and 56 other educational institutions.

Later while interacting with media at Mandi, Chief Minister appealed to the people to come forward in getting administered the vaccination against covid-19 as to date it was only meant to protect themselves from this virus.

He said that the State Government was keeping an eye on the new variant Delta and Omicron and all preventative measures would be taken to check the spread of this virus.