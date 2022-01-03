Chandigarh University developing nano-satellite, to launch into space on Independence Day 2022

Chandigarh: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science & Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University.

The Center is established with the objective of training students in space science, satellite development and meeting future challenges in space research. The university is aiming to develop a nano-satellite and to launch it into space on the eve of the 75th Independence Day in 2022.

For the project, 75 students of the University have been working on the Chandigarh University Student Satellite Project.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the establishment of the Research Centre as an important step towards strengthening the space sector of the country. Rajnath Singh said

“In the 21st century, the future of India can be secured only when you have a gleam in your eyes to reach the stars and planets. More Indians like Aryabhatta, Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan and Kalpana Chawla will emerge from amongst you all if you eye different planets and constellations”

Underlining the importance of the space sector in today’s times, Rajnath Singh said,

“it is deeply connected with mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities, speedy transportation, weather forecast, disaster management as well as border security,”

Remembering late India-born astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Union Minister described her as a symbol of women empowerment, who took a flight beyond imagination. He urged the people to maintain her zeal & enthusiasm and motivate their daughters to go ahead & touch unimaginable heights, echoing the Government’s vision of increased participation of women in all sectors.