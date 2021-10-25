Nauni/Solan: To facilitate the smooth sale of quality planting material, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has started an online portal for booking planting material prepared by the university’s main campus and its Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Solan.

The booking for the annual sale of the planting material of apple, plum, apricot, peach, kiwi, pear, pomegranate, persimmon, etc. has been begun and the farmers can submit their demand for plants till 25th November. Farmers who are interested in booking plants have been advised to visit the ‘Farmers corner’ section on the university website.

Explaining the process, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal said that the university has implemented a completely online process for booking planting material. The booking portal has been designed by the university’s Computer Information Centre and will enable a smooth experience of booking planting material. The farmers will not have to travel to the university for submitting their booking forms as interested farmers will have to register themselves on the university portal.

Applicants will also have to fill in their complete postal address and the Khasra number of the land where the planting is to be carried out along with their contact details. After the OTP-based registration process is complete, applicants will be able to book plants for varieties supplied by the university.

The plant varieties available for sale and distribution at this web portal have been grafted on seedling rootstock. The procedure for the sale and distribution of Nursery Fruit Plants from other University Research Stations and KVK’s will be the same as in previous years.

The booking process will close on 25th November, after which the university will start the allotment process. Based on the total demand, the university will allot plants out of the available quantity. The allotment list will be made available on the university portal in the first week of December.

The fruits growers will be also be notified about the date on which the plant will be available and from which nursery they will be provided. This has been done to avoid large gatherings. The university is also in the process of implementing an online payment method for the ease of the farmers.