Solan: Shoolini University has decided to open its library for all residents of Solan town and other neighbouring areas.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla has announced that to serve the people of Solan, where the University is located, henceforth the facilities at the university library will be opened to all the residents besides the students of the University.

Col TPS Gill, Director, Yogananda Knowledge Centre said that the Vice-Chancellor was of the view that through the opening of the library, many of the Solan youth who aspire for higher studies or for appearing in competitive examinations such as IAS and Allied services, Himachal Pradesh State Services, Banking Services and Defence Services, will be able to access books, magazines and journals which otherwise may not be in their reach.

The library will be open for them from 5 am to 9 pm every day. The University library is very well stocked with books and journals on diverse subjects. It also has a newly opened centre for Theology, called Yogananda Centre for Theology, which the people with an interest in religion and spirituality will find particularly invigorating.

The library will keep a non-refundable security deposit of Rs 1000/- for life membership of the library which will enable them to draw books from the library.

It may further be noted that the library is fully Wi-Fi enabled and members can have access through open sources to millions of books. The library has an institutional membership of one such source with the name of EBSCO for which the Solan residents do not have to pay anything, Col Gill added.

“The University looks forward to wide patronage from the residents of Solan. It is also open to receiving books from people who wish to donate books to the library”, he added.

Avid readers can contact the senior librarian of the University on 7807448785 and 7018502895 besides contacting on mail: artikushal.564@shooliniuniversity.com

Recently, Shoolini University has stunned everyone with its improved NIRF ranking. The Solan based private university has even ranked better than govt sponsored HP University, Central University, state-based Horticulture and Agriculture Universities, which received thousands of crore funds from the government. Shoolini University has been ranked 89th in the University category and its pharmacy department ranked at 36th position in the country.