Shimla: To accelerate the coverage of the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a ‘Har Ghar Dastak Campaign.’

The campaign was initiated on 3rd November and will last on 30th November 2021.

The state health department has initiated the campaign to inoculate all the eligible adult population who are due or overdue for any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health workers will visit every house and will ensure 100 percent vaccination.

“To accelerate and sustain the momentum of COVID-19 vaccination through this campaign, the various districts across the State have prepared a list of all eligible beneficiaries. The list is being prepared by house-to-house visits using a tagline ‘Tikka Lagwaya Kya,’ a health department spokesperson said in an official statement.

The health department is monitoring the campaign at District and State levels on regular basis.

The health department has appealed to the public to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

The state has already vaccinated over 99.50 lakhs person in the state and is likely to cross the 1 Crore mark in day or two.