Shimla: Children between the age of 12 to 14 will now be getting a coronavirus vaccine dose at Deendayal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital, Shimla every Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Surekha Chopra informed about the vaccination drive and said that those who were not able to get the vaccine dose can visit the hospital on the scheduled days and get themselves vaccinated.

She has also appealed to bring the Aadhar cards of their children along with cell phones.

She advised the general public to take care of their health and immediately visit nearby health care centres if they face any health issues.

CMO said that with the change in weather, people need to increase awareness of waterborne diseases like jaundice and typhoid.

She has advised the people to boil drinking water for 15 minutes, refrain from eating stale and rotten fruits and vegetables and properly wash hands with soaps before eating food.