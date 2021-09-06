New drone rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh today via video conference.

During the interaction, talking to Dr Rahul of Civil Hospital, Dodra Kwar Shimla, the Prime Minister praised the team for minimizing the vaccine wastage and discussed their experience about serving in a difficult area. Talking to vaccination beneficiary Dayal Singh of Thunag, Mandi, the Prime Minister enquired about the facilities of vaccination and how they dealt with the rumours regarding vaccination.

The Prime Minister praised the health schemes running in Himachal. Karmo Devi of Una has the distinction of vaccinating 22,500 people. The Prime Minister praised her spirit as she kept on working despite a fracture in her leg.

The Prime Minister said that the world’s biggest vaccination programme is continuing due to the efforts of people like Karmo Devi.

PM Modi said Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion in the fight against the largest epidemic in 100 years. He added that Himachal has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. This success has underlined the importance of Aatmvishwas and Aatmnirbharta, said the Prime Minister.

100 वर्ष की सबसे बड़ी महामारी के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में हिमाचल प्रदेश, चैंपियन बनकर सामने आया है।



हिमाचल भारत का पहला राज्य बना है, जिसने अपनी पूरी eligible आबादी को कोरोना टीके की कम से कम एक डोज़ लगा ली है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2021

He said that the success of vaccination in India is the result of the spirit and hard work of its citizens. India is vaccinating at the record speed of 1.25 crore vaccines per day. This means that the number of vaccinations in India in one day is more than the population of many countries. The Prime Minister praised doctors, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, medical personnel, teachers, and women for their contribution to the vaccination campaign.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal has been a leader in giving 100% first dose.

मुझे खुशी है कि लाहौल स्पीति जैसा दुर्गम जिला हिमाचल में भी शत-प्रतिशत पहली डोज़ देने में अग्रणी रहा है।



ये वो क्षेत्र है जो अटल टनल बनने से पहले, महीनों-महीनों तक देश के बाकी हिस्से से कटा रहता था: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2021

He also praised the people of Himachal for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts. He added that Himachal is proof of how the country’s rural society is empowering the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign.

Referring to recently notified Drones rules, the Prime Minister said these rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture. This will open doors for new possibilities, said the Prime Minister.

On the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in Himachal organic within the next 25 years. He said that slowly we have to free our soil from chemicals.

आज़ादी के अमृतकाल में हिमाचल के किसानों और बागबानों से एक और आग्रह मैं करना चाहता हूं।



आने वाले 25 सालों में क्या हम हिमाचल की खेती को फिर से organic बनाने के लिए प्रयास कर सकते हैं?



धीरे-धीरे हमें chemical से अपनी मिट्टी को मुक्त करना है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2021

Governor, Chief Minister, BJP national chief and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur were present on the occasion.