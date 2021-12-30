Children from 15 to 18 years can register on Co-WIN for Covid vaccine

Shimla: Following the decision Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amidst the resurgence of Covid cases, the state government has decided to vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years for Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccination for Children would start from 3rd January 2022. There are 3,57,450 eligible beneficiaries, who would be vaccinated in 2797 government schools in the state.

Children would be given Covaxin. The eligible children can book appointments by self-registration through an existing account on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a mobile number.

Online or onsite (walk-in) appointments can also be booked at the nearest Government high school and senior secondary school.

The state has also decided to administer precautionary dose for Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and persons 60 years and above with comorbidities.

The precautionary dose for and 60 years and above population with comorbidities would be provided from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of precautionary dose would be on completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. As many as 96,200 eligible populations would be vaccinated with precautionary dose, which would include 32663 HCWs of 2nd dose, 61431 FLWs of 2nd dose and 10530 population of 60 years and above with 2nd dose, which would be inoculated with a precautionary dose of covid vaccine.