Shimla: On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has extended the administration of a precautionary dose of Covid-19 for all eligible age groups between 18-59 years, under Covid Vaccine Amrut Mahotsav, Govt spokesperson said in a statement.

These doses shall be administered free of cost at all the Government Covid Vaccination Centers (CVC’s) for 75 days, from 15th July 2022 to 30th September 2022. Earlier only Citizens 60 years and above, front-line workers and health care workers were given free-of-cost precaution doses in Government covid vaccination centres, the spokesperson added. He said that a total of 50 lakh population of 18 plus shall be vaccinated under Covid Vaccine Amrut Mahotsav.

The spokesperson said that all those between the 18-59 years group, who have completed 6 months or 26 weeks from the day of the second dose are eligible for the precautionary dose. Those people who have tested positive for Covid-19 infection lately shall have to wait for 90 days from recovery from the infection before a precautionary dose can be administered.

He said that to meet the vaccine requirement of additional targets of precautionary doses, additional vaccines are being supplied to all the districts. Covid Vaccination Sessions are being planned by districts in Government CVC’s, which shall be published on CoWIN portal on the daily basis by the Districts, he added.

All the eligible beneficiaries are requested to take their precautionary doses and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour and contribute their share in curbing the rising in Covid-19 cases, aiming to build a healthy Himachal, he said.