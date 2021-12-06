New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for securing first place in the country by administering the second dose of Covid vaccine to the targeted eligible citizens in Himachal Pradesh.

In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, PM Modi said

The state government has claimed of vaccinating its adult population against COVID-19 on 4th December.

An official spokesperson has claimed of administering both Covid jabs to as many as 53,86,393 eligible adults. As per the government claims, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to vaccinate its population. The state had covered its adult population with the first dose of Covid vaccination at the end of August month.