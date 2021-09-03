Nauni/Solan: As part of the efforts of the university administration to provide a safe environment for the staff and the students, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has been promoting vaccination and Coronavirus testing drives at the university with support from the Health Department.

Under this initiative, the university recently conducted rapid antigen tests of all staff and research students on the campus. The drive was carried out with support from the State Health Department, which provided the kits for conducting the test. Over 1074 tests were conducted by Block Medical Officer Dr. Alpana Kaushal and Medical Officer Dr. Nitesh Mahajan in the past week. In addition, the university has till date organised 18 vaccination camps for the students, staff and their families. One such camp was organised at the campus on Friday. Over 3300 doses of vaccines have already been administered in these camps.

The medical team has been supported by the Health Department, Student Welfare Organisation, staff of all departments including those employed in the Institutional Development Project of the university.

The university has also started to open its campus to students for undertaking offline classes. While the doctorate and the passing out batch of M.Sc were already allowed on the campus since last year, the second-year students of PhD and MSc have also been permitted for resuming offline studies and research work on the campus.

The students, who are joining the university, have to submit a negative RT-PCR report of COVID-19 not earlier than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours or one dose vaccination certificate. In addition, the 4th year BSc students will also be allowed to attend offline classes on the campus in the coming days. Moreover, the university programmes are being held under strict COVID 19 protocols issued by the authorities using various online from time to time.

The farmers and officers training which had been conducted through online mode for the past year has also resumed with the first batch of Horticulture Development Officers finishing their five-day training recently. The university’s Directorate of Extension Education will be conducting training through online and offline modes in the coming days.