29,81,902 fully vaccinated in Himachal

Reckong Peo/Shimla: Despite tough topography, the tribal Kinnaur district of the state has earned the distinction of becoming the first district in the country to administer both doses of Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible persons.

As per official information, the district has fully vaccinated all 60,305 eligible persons above the age of 18 years.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the feat was achieved with a well-crafted micro plan. He stated that 200 health workers, including doctors and paramedical staff, had worked hard to achieve the target.

So far, the state health department has administered 86,66,667 Covid jabs, of which 56,84,765 have been administered 1st Covid jab while 29,81,902 have been administered double jabs.

Meanwhile, the state has 1382 active covid cases. With 448, Kangra district has maximum active cases followed by 350 in Hamirpur and 204 in Mandi district. Shimla district has recorded 113 active virus cases.

3,695 have died from the Covid in the state.