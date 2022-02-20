85,000 liters of raw liquor destroy in Nurpur area

Shimla: Taking stern action against the traders of illegal liquor, the Excise department has cancelled the license of Nariwala in Paonta Sahib based liquor factory.

Commissioner Excise Yunus revealed that the liquor factory was caught violating the term and conditions of the license. Department has found irregularities and lapses in the making, handling and transportation of alcohol and even caught carrying about 900 boxes of liquor bottles without any valid permit, Yunus further said.

The company had repeatedly violated the terms and conditions of the license and the department has even initiated penal action with heavy fine, Commissioner stated and further added that under the HP Excise Act, Distilleries rules and HP bonded warehouse rules, the department has also ordered to seal the factory as well.

The Nurpur team of the Excise Department had taken action against the illegal liquor makers in the border area Chhanni Valley adjoining Punjab and destroyed about 85,000 liters of raw liquor.