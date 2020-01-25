Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to conduct a survey in the state to ascertain the exact number of persons with disabilities.

Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, in a meeting of HP State Advisory Board on Disability, said the government has taken a number of steps for the empowerment of this underprivileged section of the society.

Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was very sensitive towards the problems of disabled people. He said the government was implementing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and it’s rules have already been framed. He said,

“Four per cent seats at secondary level and 5 per cent at higher-level educational institutions have already been reserved for them. In government jobs, 4 % reservation is being provided to the disabled. Apart from this, unemployment allows of Rs. 1500 per month is also being given to the eligible disabled candidates.”

Expert members of the Board Prof. Ajai Srivastava, Dr. Anupam Thakur and Sanjna Goel, Hansraj, Director SC OBC Minority and Specially Abled Affairs attended the meeting.