Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday, informed the state assembly that a team of geologists have been requisitioned to find out the cause of the massive landslide on NH-707 Ponta-Shillai highway in Sirmaur district that occurred on 30 July.

He was replying to the call attention motion that was brought by Shalli Congress MLA Harshvardhan Chauhan under Rule 136.

Chief Minister informed that the landslide had resulted in the damage of a 50-meter road that blocked the Ponta Sahib- Shillai Gumma Hatkoti Road which had been constructed by the National Highway Authority of India.

“A team of geologists from the Tehri Hydro project have been asked to study the cause of the landslide,” he said, adding that heavy rainfall had lead to disaster across the state that includes Batseri in Kinnaur, Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti and Shahpur in Kangra.

Chauhan had blamed the disaster to be man-made which had wreaked havoc leading to loss of life and property.