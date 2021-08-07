Shimla: The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to settle the pending cases of jobs that are to be provided on compassionate grounds in various government departments of the state.

While replying to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, MLA Jogindernagar Prakash Rana, MLA Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, MLA Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal and MLA Naina Devi Ram Lal Thakur, CM said that the committee will reconsider increasing the quota of five percent that has been fixed for these jobs, providing one-te jobs age limit.

The MLAs have asked that whether the government plans to constitute a policy by considering the interests of compassionate dependents.

CM said that in view of the interest of compassionate dependents, the state government had issued a revised policy on March 7, 2019.

He said that till July 2019, as many as 4,040 cases were pending however, at present, as many as 2,779 cases are pending with the government on compassionate grounds. From January 2018 to January 2021, the state government has made as many as 706 appointments.

“All the departments have been instructed to fill the vacant posts available on compassionate grounds on priority as per the policy” he added.

CM said that earlier, compassionate jobs were available only if an employee died by the age of 50. However, the government made an amendment that if an employee dies even on the last day of his service, then his family members will be eligible for employment on compassionate grounds.