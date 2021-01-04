Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Monday, received a alert on Avian Bird Flu from Centre after around 1800 migratory birds in Pong Dam Lake, Kangra district died.

Principal Chief Conservator of Wildlife Archana Sharma confirmed of the alert sounded by Centre and said that their department has issued an alert to the Veterinary departments to take necessary steps to contain the outbreak of the Avian Flu among the migratory birds in Pong Dam.

Indian Veterinary Research Institute Bareilley, UP on Monday has hinted Bird Flu to be the cause of death of the migratory birds, she said, adding that the department is also awaiting confirmation of the same by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Bohpal.

Around 1800 migratory birds most of them the bar-headed geese had been found dead last week in the Pond Dam Wildlife sanctuary.

The state government had ordered probe flowing death of the migratory birds in large number.