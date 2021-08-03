Nahan: Another massive landslide occurred in Nahan-Ranukaji-Haripurdhar road in Sirmaur district, disrupted the traffic. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday near Dadahu when a huge portion of the mountain collapsed and the debris fell on the road and the gorge.

According to the district administration, light landslides were occurring at the spot since Monday. For this, the district administration had deployed machineries to clear the road. However, a massive landslide took place around 8:30 am that completely blocked the road.

The district administration has deployed more machineries as soon as it received the information. The restoration work is going on and the road is being cleared.

A video of the landslide is also making rounds on social media. This is the second time that such a massive landslide occurred in the Sirmour district. Last week, a 100-metre stretch of National Highway 707 completely collapsed in Sirmour due to a landslide triggered by torrential rain.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 9.

The Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh has issued a warning of landslides and uprooting of trees at various places of the state due to heavy rainfall. The department also issued yellow weather warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state for the next two days.

Meanwhile, frequent spells of rainfall continued at many places of the state today.