Kullu: Kullu police has arrested one more person with 70 grams of Chitta (heroin) in Kullu. This is the third consecutive day that police have made arrested in heroin smuggling.

So far, Kullu police have arrested eight accused in three days.

The accused has been identified as Prabal Sharma (28), a resident of Sultanpur, Kullu.

According to police, it had received a tip that a person is on his way to the bus stand with contraband of heroin. Taking immediate action, a police team that was already patrolling there, stopped an auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling and checked his bag. During the checking, police found the contraband from his bag.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. He said that the accused was on his way to sell the contraband to a Sarvari based drug dealer.

Meanwhile, the drug dealer has fled from Kullu and police have launched a manhunt to arrested him, said the SP.

In another case, three Harayana residents have been arrested by Kullu police with 4 kg cannabis near Anni. The accused have been identified as Shyam Lal (51), Joginder Singh (40) and Virendra Singh (35), all residents of Panipat district, Haryana.