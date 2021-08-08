Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has invited all medal winner athletes to the state.

Congratulating Indian players for good performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Chief Minister offered a complimentary stay at HPTDC hotels in the state.

With 7 medals, India has recorded its best-ever Olympic performance.

Neeraj Chopra (Gold), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), men’s hockey team (Bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver) have won medals at the Tokyo Olympics and made the nation proud with their outstanding performances.

In hockey, the Indian team has won a medal after 41 years.