Shimla: Shimla district has recorded a sharp spike in the cases of Covid-19 on Friday. As per the health mission report, as many as 584 positive cases of the virus were reported taking the tally of active cases in the district to 1400.

This is the highest single-day virus spike since 13 May 2021 in the district.

The health department has reported 1975 new Covid cases in the state. With 584 cases, Shimla tested the highest cases, followed by Solan 387, Kangra 220, Una 210 and Sirmour 169 positive cases.

Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded zero case on Friday.

Active cases in the state have also reached 9529, which is again the highest since 5th June 2021.

One Covid death has also been reported in Solan district, where 35 years old male has died from Severe COVID 19 Pneumonia with cardiopulmonary arrest. To date, 3872 have died from the Covid in the state.