CM asks Tourism Corporation to adopt pro-active approach, directs to renovate Keylong property

HPTDC Board Meeting

Shimla: Affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) revenue has been dropped by 70 percent.

The Tourism Corporation has earned revenue of Rs. 18.42 crore during the period of 1st April to 30th November, 2020 as compared to Rs. 63.24 crore earned during the corresponding period of last year.

The Corporation has earned Rs. 70 lakhs for providing quarantine facilities during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a board meeting, said that the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry in the State.

The Chief Minister stressed for adopting more pro-active and professional approach to make the HPTDC units profitable and viable in the State.

He asked to set defined parameters and focused targets for bringing in professionalism in Corporation’s working. He directed to fix targets of occupancy and booking and to inculcate the spirit of competition, and link it with incentives.

Jai Ram Thakur said that with opening of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, unprecedented flow of tourists had been witnessed in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. He also felt the need to provide better facilities to the tourists visiting these areas and said that more stress must be laid on providing boarding and lodging facilities to the tourists from Sissu to Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The CM suggested to motivate local residents to go for home stay scheme of the government which would not only strengthen their economy but also provide the tourists glimpse of rich and unique tribal culture and life style.

The Chief Minister said that HPTDC should also explore possibilities of providing tentage accommodation and pre-fabricated structures to the tourists at Jispa and Sissu. He directed to renovate and expand the HPTDC’s Chander Bhaga hotel at Keylong for facilitating the tourists. He also felt the need to provide better way side facilities to the tourists’ particularly en route major tourists destinations.

The HPTDC is offering 40 percent discount in tariff in all its properties till 31st March next year.