Himachal CM directs tourism corporation to adopt a proactive approach for profit

Shimla: COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). As per the report tabled in the 156th Meeting of the Board of Directors of HPTDC, on Tuesday, Corporation has earned revenue of Rs. 35.56 crore, while its expenditure was Rs. 73.76 crore for the period from 1st April 2020 to 28th February 2021.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur has asked the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to adopt proactive approach to ensure to make all HPTDC units profitable.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked the corporation to review the tariff of hotels and revised it by comparing it with the other hotels and further directed Tourism Corporation to re-engineer its menu by introducing new dishes in its units and removing unnecessary items.

Jai Ram Thakur asked Corporation’s officers to study tourism units of other States to bring desired results. He said that steps should also be initiated to increase the occupancy of hotel upto 50 percent.

Chief Minister said that Kunzum, Manali and Hotel Holiday Home, Shimla should be renovated so as to attract tourists to the prime properties of the Corporation.